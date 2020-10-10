On a complaint by a lawyer, the Karnataka court ordered registration of FIR against Kangana Ranaut over her tweet criticising the farmers' protests against the Modi government's farm bills.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Trouble mounted for Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut after a Karnataka court ordered a case against her over her "terrorists" tweet on farm laws protesters. Ranaut, a staunch supporter of the Narendra Modi government had slammed the protests against the new farm laws. She had used the term "act of terrorists" for farmer protests against the Centre's farm bills.

Acting on a complaint by a lawyer in Tumkur district of Karnataka, the court ordered registration of a case against the actress. "The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for report," the court order said.

The complaint was filed by lawyer L Ramesh Naik over Ranaut's September 21 tweet which read: "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists."

Kangana Ranaut, who acted in films like 'Queen' and 'Tanu Weds Manu', often finds herself surrounded by controversies with her remarks. Recently, she likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir, triggering a massive criticism from the Maharashtra government.

The actress indulged in a bitter war of words with the Shiv Sena leaders. In one of her videos on Twitter, she addressed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as "tu" after BMC demolished a portion of her office in Mumbai.

The demolition work at Kangana's Bandra residence was also stayed by the Bombay High Court on September 9. The High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply on Kangana's petition. Her lawyer had said that "No work being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises as falsely understood by you, so the notice issued by you as "Stop Work Notice" is absolutely bad-in-law & appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position".

