Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka government on Friday decided to lift the existing weekend curfew in the state with immediate effect as COVID-19 cases in the state witnessed a significant decline. However, the state government continued with the restrictions imposed on the night movement and said that if the COVID hospitalisations will increase, the government will bring back the weekend curfew.

"The weekend curfew will be lifted with immediate effect. If the number of cases (hospital admission ) increases, we will bring back the weekend curfew", R Ashok, Karnataka Revenue Minister said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan