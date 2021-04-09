Karnataka Coronavirus Restrictions: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa while addressing the media on Thursday night said that the corona curfew will begin at 10 pm and continue till 5 am.

Bangalore | Jagran News Desk: Coronavirus cases are on the rise in several parts of India which has forced several state and union territory (UT) government to impose restrictions again. On Thursday night, the Karnataka government imposed a 'corona curfew' (night curfew) in seven districts of the state from April 10 to April 20 to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa while addressing the media said that the corona curfew will begin at 10 pm and continue till 5 am. The Chief Minister, however, said that all essential services will be exempted from the corona curfew.

Where will be the night curfew imposed in Karnataka?

The night curfew has been imposed in seven cities -- Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru and Udupi-Manipal.

What will be allowed during the night curfew in Karnataka?

Following is the complete list of activities that will be allowed in the seven cities of Karnataka during the night curfew:

* Essential services

* Functions within limitations

* Marriages within limitations

* Meetings within limitations

* Events within limitations

* Vaccination drives

What will not be allowed during the night curfew in Karnataka?

Following is the complete list of activities that will not be allowed in the seven cities of Karnataka during the night curfew:

* Travelling without a mask

* Public gatherings

* Crowds at market places

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with all chief ministers had said that the focus should be on micro-containment zones and night curfew to control the spread of the infection.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday reported over 6,000 coronavirus cases, taking the active cases above the 53,000-mark. "With 6,570 new cases registered on Wednesday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 10,40,130, including 53,395 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,73,949, with 2,393 discharged during the day," said the state health department in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma