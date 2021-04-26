Karnataka Lockdown: Though CM Yediyurappa is not a favour of complete lockdown, state ministers have hinted that stricter restrictions and curbs need to be imposed in Karnataka to break the chain of COVID-19.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka government will hold a crucial meet on Monday to decide whether a lockdown needs to be imposed across the state amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases or not. The meeting, which will be held from 11 am, will be attended by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, state cabinet ministers and other senior officials.

The state government has imposed night curfew and weekend curfew across Karnataka till May 4, allowing only essential services to continue. However, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Karnataka despite restrictions.

Though Chief Minister Yediyurappa is not a favour of complete lockdown, state ministers have hinted that stricter restrictions and curbs need to be imposed in Karnataka to break the chain of the infection.

"Weekend curfew restrictions are in place till May 4 and as per the guidelines, it will be there next Saturday, Sunday also. Discussions are on whether to enforce a curfew on weekdays, whether to go for complete lockdown or not," Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"We are not in favour of lockdown, but the situation is such that we have to impose restrictions to bring things under control…we have to break the chain, it is a matter of 10-12 days, let’s see… once the numbers (cases) come down, restrictions will also reduce," he added.

Notably, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar had also urged Yediyurappa to impose a complete lockdown in the state during an all-party meet last week.

Karnataka has been reporting an alarming spike in coronavirus cases over the past few days. On Sunday, the state reported nearly 35,000 cases and 143 fatalities that pushed Karnataka's total caseload and death toll to 13.39 lakh and 14,426 respectively. This was also the biggest single-day spike in cases in Karnataka since the beginning of the pandemic.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma