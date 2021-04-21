Karnataka COVID Restrictions: As per the guidelines schools, colleges, educational/training and coaching institutions will also remain closed. Online and distance learning shall continue to be permitted and be encouraged.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued a new set of guidelines as per which night curfew will be imposed in the state from April 21 and curfew will be placed during weekends. "Night Curfew is imposed in the entire state from 9 pm to 6 am and there shall be a weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am. All shops, shopping malls except those offering essential services close at 9 pm", the order said.

Section 144 CrPC (prohibitory orders) will be clamped across the state to ensure crowds do not gather. As per the guidelines schools, colleges, educational/training and coaching institutions will also remain closed. Online and distance learning shall continue to be permitted and be encouraged.

Also included under prohibited activities are all cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment and amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. However, swimming pools approved by the Swimming Federation of India will be opened for sportspersons for training only.

Here's a list of Whats' open and What's closed in Karnataka:

What's Open?

Swimming pools approved by the Swimming Federation of India will be opened for sportspersons for training only.

Stadia and playground are allowed for organizing sports events and practising purpose, without spectators.

All personnel engaged in the service of the place of worship shall continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors.

Restaurants and eateries are permitted to operate and only take home (parcels) would be allowed.

Marriages are permitted strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behavior with a maximum of 50 people.

Funerals will be allowed with a maximum of 20 people.

All construction activities, civil repair activities are permitted,as also works pertaining to pre-monsoon preparation.

All industries or industrial establishments or production units can operate adhering to Covid appropriate behavior. Movement of staff shall be allowed by producing valid ID/authorization issued by concerned industries/industrial establishment.

Standalone liquor shops and outlets and Bars and Restaurants are permitted for take away only.

Delivery of all items through E-Commerce, as also banks, insurance offices and ATMs are permitted.

Barbershops, Salons, Beauty Parlours can operate strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and guidelines.

All private offices, organisations, institutions, companies shall be allowed to function with minimal strength as far as possible and work from home should be encouraged.

Only essential employees of IT and ITeS companies shall work from the office, while the rest will work from home.

All government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Corporations shall function with 50 per cent strength and the rest of the staff shall be deployed for COVID-19 containment and management purposes.

The Departments dealing with essential and emergency services shall function in full capacity.

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-state movement of persons and goods and no separate permission, approval or e-permit would be required for such movements.

The Number of people travelling in buses, taxi cabs, tempo travellers and metro shall be 50 per cent of the seating capacity and in other vehicles, as per the seating capacity stipulated by the RTO.

During night curfew those going to hospitals can travel. Also, there are no restrictions on long-distance travel and those going to bus stands or railway stations if they have tickets, and industries will be allowed to run.

What's closed?

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/coaching institutions etc.

Cinema halls

Shopping malls

Gymnasiums

Yoga centres

Spas

Sports complexes

Stadiums

Swimming pools

Entertainment/amusement parks

Theatres

Bars and auditoriums

Assembly halls and similar places.

All social/ political/ sports/entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious gathering/ other gatherings and large congregations prohibited.

