Karnataka COVID Restrictions: In its new guidelines, the Karnataka government banned all religious gatherings in the state while adding that only 200 people will be allowed in political programs.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka government on Friday evening announced its fresh guidelines to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection across the state, restricting all kinds of gatherings. In its new guidelines, the Karnataka government banned all religious gatherings in the state while adding that only 200 people will be allowed in political programs in open space.

Imposing curbs on weddings, the state government said that only 200 people would be allowed in marriages in an open space while the limit would be 100 in closed space. It also said that only 25 people would be allowed during the last rites of a person.

This comes moments after Karnataka reported its biggest-ever single-day spike of 14,859 COVID-19 cases. Currently, Karnataka's total caseload stands at 11,24,509 out of which 1,07,315 are active cases. Out of the total active cases, 1,06,738 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 577 are in Intensive Care Units.

The Karnataka Health Department on Friday also said that the state's death toll has reached 13,190 with 78 new fatalities. Among the 78 deaths reported on Friday, 57 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (5), Kalaburagi (3), Bidar and Tumakuru (2), and one each from Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir, it said.

CM BS Yediyurappa among infected

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also tested positive for coronavirus. This is the second time in eight months when Yediyurappa has tested positive for coronavirus. The 78-year-old Chief Minister is currently admitted to the Manipal hospital.

"Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advise of doctors," Yediyurappa said in a Tweet.

Yediyurappa was last year admitted to the same Manipal Hospital for nine days and was discharged on recovery. He had got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 12, and was administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma