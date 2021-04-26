On Tuesday, the Karnataka government imposed a 14-day curfew in the state owing to the current situation of the pandemic. The lockdown will begin on Tuesday night at 9 PM, here's what's allowed and what's not:

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the state, the Karnataka government has imposed a 14-day curfew in the state owing to the current situation of the pandemic. The lockdown will begin on Tuesday night at 9 PM.

Here is all you need to know about what will remain open and shut in Karnataka during 14-day curfew:

*The schools, colleges, universities will remain shut in the state.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma