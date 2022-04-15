Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa, who is facing charges of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of a civil contractor in Udupi, on Thursday announced stepping down from his position, ending days of defiance. The announcement comes a day after he was named in the FIR registered in connection with the death of Santosh K Patil, who had charged Eshwarappa with corruption.

Addressing reporters in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa said, "I decided to resign because I don't want to put in an uncomfortable situation those who helped me rise to this position, such as seniors in the party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and our national leaders," Eshwarappa said, adding, "I will go to Bengaluru tomorrow and tender my resignation to Bommai".

Expressing his gratitude to the CM and all his friends in the party for their support, the BJP leader said he was confident of coming out clean in the matter. “If there is even one per cent of mistake of mine, God will punish me... I am confident that I will come out clean from this episode,” he said. Asked whether there was any pressure from the party high command, Eshwarappa said he has spoken to those he was supposed to.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified that Eshwarappa decided to resign on his own and there was no pressure from the party high command. “There was no pressure from the party high command. He has morality.. he has decided on his own to resign,” Bommai said, adding, "Eshwarappa has said truth will prevail and he will come out clean. Till then he wished not to continue in his position."

Resignation not enough, Eshwarappa must be arrested, says Congress:

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that resignation is not a solution, a case of corruption has to be registered against state minister KS Eshwarappa and he should be arrested. The Congress leader questioned why FIR was not registered for asking for a 40 per cent commission from the contractor.

"Resignation is not a solution. A case of corruption has to be registered, then he has to be arrested. His mother, wife, brother, everyone has alleged that he was tortured and was asked for a 40 per cent commission; where's the FIR on that?... our agitation is not on behalf of DK Shivakumar or Congress, it is the voice of Karnataka," he said.

The Congress state chief had also announced that the party would protest against the government in front of the Chief Minister's residence and in all districts. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah also demanded the arrest of the Minister. Earlier, the brother of the deceased contractor Santosh Patil on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj.

The case which triggered a political row in Karnataka:

Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa, who is also a senior BJP leader, of corruption. In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil had blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

Based on a complaint from Patil's relative, Udupi town police booked Eshwarappa for abetting the suicide. The FIR lists Eshwarappa, his aides Basavaraj and Ramesh as A1 (accused number 1), A2 and A3 respectively. Prashant Patil also demanded the payment of the bill for the developmental work undertaken by his brother, compensation and a government job to his widow.

Santosh Patil had last month complained to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh stating that he was yet to be paid Rs 4 crore for road works undertaken in the Hindalga village, and had accused Eshwarappa's aides of demanding commission for the payment.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan