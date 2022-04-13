Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: A massive political storm has erupted in Karnataka over the alleged suicide of a contractor with state minister KS Eshwarappa finding himself caught in the controversy. Opposition parties have demanded Eshwarappa's resignation, but the state Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj has refused to step down, calling the allegations against him fake.

Here's everything you need to know about the contractor's death in Karnataka and the controversy revolving around it:

What's the case?

Contractor Santosh Kumar Patil, who had claimed to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had accused Eshwarappa of corruption in March this year. He alleged that Eshwarappa had demanded a 40 per cent commission to clear his Rs 4 crore bill he had done for the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department in the state.

However, Eshwarappa then refuted the allegations against him.

Earlier this week, Patil's body was recovered from a private lodge in Udupi. A suicide note was also recovered by the police in which Kumar blamed Eshwarappa for his death, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to help his family following his demise.

"RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa is solely responsible for my death. I am taking this decision, keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our prime minister, chief minister, our beloved lingayat leader BSY and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids," the purported letter said, as reported by NDTV.

What does Patil's family have to say?

Patil's wife has alleged that it was a 'murder'. She said he husband always used to advise "people not to commit suicide", adding that he "cannot take such a drastic step". The family has also refused to accept Patil's body until the accused in the case are not arrested.

"We will not allow shifting of the body to Manipal. We have already informed our stand to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. We are fighting for justice and the decision has been taken for the peace of Santhosh's soul," Patil's brother Prashanth said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Eshwarappa's counter:

Eshwarappa, meanwhile, has refuted all allegations leveled against him. He has also refused to step down from his position in the state cabinet. Calling for an investigation, Eshwarappa has termed the incident a "conspiracy".

"The question of tendering resignation does not arise. I am not submitting a resignation. The investigation has to be conducted to find out who is behind the conspiracy to fix me in the case. I have requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident," he said, as reported by news agency IANS.

"I am not running away anywhere. I will meet CM Bommai tomorrow or the day after. There is no corruption in the RDPR department. Santhosh Patil had not written any death note. The work has to be allotted after the tender process. Without tender, how can a work order be given? don't Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and State Congress President DK Shivakumar know," he added.

BJP, Congress' war of words:

Amid this, a war of words has erupted between the BJP and Congress with the latter accusing the former of corruption. Congress has also demanded Eshwarappa's resignation, calling Patil's death a "murder and not a suicide". The grand old party has also said that the case must be investigated "beyond Eshwarappa".

However, the BJP has defended Eshwarappa and hit back at the Congress, pointing to "atrocities and rapes" in Rajasthan ruled by it. It has also accused Congress of indulging in politics, saying the BJP does not want to politicise the issue.

"This is a very sad incident. I express my deepest sorrow over it. The Chief Minister is getting the entire case investigated. What are the angles behind it? Who are behind this? Who abetted him? There will be a decision shortly on this," BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

"They (Karnataka Congress leaders) should go to Rajasthan to see how atrocities are taking place on Dalits and tribals and they are murdered but they will not go there. This duplicity should not happen," Singh said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma