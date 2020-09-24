Congress MLA B Narayan Rao, who was undergoing treatment at private hospiral for coronavirus, passed away on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress MLA B Narayan Rao, who was undergoing treatment at private hospiral after contracting coronavirus infection, passed away on Thursday. he 65-year-old Basavakalyan MLA from Bidar district in North Karnataka was admitted on September 1 after being diagnosed with severe COVID-19 infection, Manipal Hospital Director Dr Manish Rai said in a statement. The Congress lawmaker was critically ill and was on multiple supports including ventilator in the Intensive care unit.

"He was critically ill with multi-organ failure on multiple supports including ventilator in the Intensive care unit under constant observation by our expert panel of doctors," Dr Rai said.

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar condoled the death of Rao and called him a committed Congress leader "who was known for his simplicity & service to the poor."

"Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of our Basavakalyan MLA Shri. B Narayan Rao due to Covid-19. He was a committed Congress leader who was known for his simplicity & service to the poor. Heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family in this time of grief," he said in the tweet.





On Wednesday, Minister of State for Railways and Karnataka BJP MP Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday, days after he tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, Ashok Gasti, a first-time Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, died of complications related to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Bengaluru late Thursday. Jun

