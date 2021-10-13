New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday sent a show-cause notice to party leader VS Ugrappa while party leader MA Saleem Ahmad has been suspended for 6 years.

This comes after an alleged conversation on a video clip between the two Karnataka Congress leaders about state Congress President DK Shivakumar created shockwaves.

In the video, Congress state unit media coordinator MA Saleem and former Lok Sabha MP VS Ugrappa, before a press conference possibly not aware that the mikes and cameras were on, can be seen speaking about DK Shivakumar.

Former Congress MP V S Ugrappa and KPCC media coordinator Salim discuss how Party president DK Shivakumar takes bribes and a close aid of his has made between 50-100 crores in collection. They are also discussing how he stutters while talking and as if he his drunk.



Interesting. pic.twitter.com/13rDXIRJOE — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 13, 2021

Saleem can be heard in the video making allegations against the Congress chief and another person.

"It was six to eight per cent before then it became 10 to 12 per cent. It is all DK adjustment. Mulgund (aide of DK) has made Rs 50-100 crore. Imagine if Mulgund has this, then how much DK has," Saleem said.

The two leaders can also be heard discussing Shivakumar's personality and comparing him with the Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and other issues related to his habits and the way he talks.

Giving a clarification over the conversation in the video at a press conference on Wednesday, Ugrappa said, Salim was speaking of the BJP’s statements on DK Shivakumar, and not his own personal opinion of the senior leader. He also claimed that he had told Salim to not talk, but the latter had continued.

The Karnataka Congress has taken action against the two leaders with MA Saleem being suspended from the post of Media coordinator for 6 years and a showcase notice has been issued to VS Ugrappa.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi slammed the Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar, and said that it is the reality of the Congress.

Earlier, while addressing the press meet DK Shivakumar said that he has nothing to do with that chat between the two individuals and added that this has embarrassed the party and action will be taken by the disciplinary committee which is headed by the former Union Minister Rahman Khan.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha