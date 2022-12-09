Karnataka College Suspends 4 Students For Dancing In Burqa: 'Don't Want To Hurt Anyone's Sentiments'

FOUR students of an engineering college in Karnataka's Mangaluru have been suspended after a video of them dancing while wearing a burqa went viral on social media. In the video, four students can be seen dancing on stage to a popular Bollywood song 'Fevicol Se' wearing a burqa. The event was organised by the student association in the college on Wednesday.

The viral video of the event from St Joseph Engineering College which has been making rounds on social media platforms, sparked controversy as it was alleged that the dance mocked the burqa and hijab.

The students are from the same community and the college has suspended all four students. The college administration also came under fire for allowing dance as it offended the religious sentiments of one community.

A Twitter user sharing a video on his social media handle wrote, "St.Joseph Engineering College, #Mangaluru @SJEC_Mangaluru has suspended students who danced in #Burqa on a Bollywood song. College says students from muslim community itself barged on stage during an event,enquiry hs been ordered. This Dance was not part of approved program."

Meanwhile, the Mangaluru college administration took the action after a video of four students performing at a college event went viral on social media. The college issued a statement and said Muslim students "barged on stage" during the informal part of the students association inaugural.

Taking to Twitter, the engineering college authorities tweeted the action taken by the institute authorities and also issued a media statement.

"The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural. It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone (sic)," St Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru, tweeted from their official handle (@SJEC_Mangaluru) on Thursday.

Principal in-charge Dr Sudheer M also issued a statement to the media on the same. She said, "It wasn't part of an approved program. College doesn't support activities that may harm harmony b/w communities".