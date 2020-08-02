New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his daughter has tested positive for COVID-19 infection. The Chief Minister took to his official Twitter handle to inform about his health and said "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine".

The 77-year-old is the second high profile leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party to have caught the infection. Earlier in the day, Union home minister Amit Shah too was diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection. He has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gururgram.

On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done," Shah wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also tested positive for coronavirus infection. The 80-year-old was admitted to Chennai's Kaveri Hospital on Sunday and is said to be asymptomatic and in a stable condition.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha