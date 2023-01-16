Karnataka CM Bommai Mocks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Over Congress Event 'Na Nayaki' In Bengaluru

IN THE wake of the Congress' 'Na Nayaki' event being attended by party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday stated that women in in the state are not ready to accept her 'Nayaki' (leader), and therefore, she is declaring herself as 'Na Nayaki'.

"Let her (Priyanka) come. Many people come to Bengaluru. I don't have an objection. May the event take place properly, but one thing which I am failing to understand is the title of the programme Na Nayaki. Today people have to say Na Nayaki by keeping Priyanka Gandhi's photo. Such a situation has risen where Priyanka Gandhi has to announce herself as a woman leader", Bommai, as quoted by PTI said.

Congress General Secretary arrived in Karnataka's state capital to take part in the Women's convention on Monday. She was received by State Congress President DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah at the airport.

Karnataka is scheduled to have its assembly elections in May this year. Both BJP and Congress are eager to win. In response to the Congress's proposal to come out with a women-specific budget if it is voted to power in the coming polls, Bommai said the party will never get a chance for it. "The Congress leaders know that they will not come to power, so they are giving all kinds of assurances," he said.

The Congress promised Rs 2,000 a month to every woman head of households if the party is voted to power in the state.

The announcement was made at a convention attended by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who said Rs 24,000 a year would be directly credited to their bank accounts under "Gruha Lakshmi Yojana", an "unconditional universal basic income", PTI reported.

This came just a few days after the grand old party made an announcement to provide 200 units of free power every month to each household in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.

(With Agencies Inputs)