Bangalore | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. The Chief Minister wrote on Twitter that he is facing mild symptoms of the viral infection.

“I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,” Karnataka CM wrote on Twitter.

I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) January 10, 2022

This is the second time that Karnataka CM tested positive for COVID-19. Bommai had earlier tested positive for the virus in September 2020 during the first wave of virus when he was the home minister in then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 11,698 new cases over the past 24 hours, with the active case tally of the state going above 61,000. The state saw four fatalities due to infection on Monday.

More to follow…

Posted By: Mukul Sharma