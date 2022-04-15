Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday night accepted Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation. He said he will send the resignation to the Governor, Thawar Chand Gehlot.

"I have accepted Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation, will send it to the Governor," CM Basavaraj Bommai said on Eshwarappa's resignation over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil who accused the minister of corruption.

Earlier in the day, Eshwarappa had submitted his resignation to CM Bommai. He also said that he and his party workers will come clean against the allegation.

"An allegation is being made against me, should I come clear out of it or not?...for me to come clear as innocent, if I continue as Minister when investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I'm resigning as Minister...I'm telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become Minister once again," Eshwarappa said.

"I'm confident that I will get justice against the conspirators' allegations, from the love and affection of all these people," he added referring to support from leaders like B S Yediyurappa, CM Bommai, party Ministers, legislators, and karyakartas.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa's supporters gathered near the Chief Minister's official residence and shouted slogans asking him not to resign. They also shouted slogans against Congress leaders who demanded Eshwarappa's arrest over corruption charges.

The police have booked a case against the minister for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil. Patil was a Belagavi-based contractor, who was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday. Weeks ago, he had accused Eshwarappa of corruption. In a 'reported' suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil had blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

Santosh Patil had last month complained to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh stating that he was yet to be paid Rs 4 crore for road works undertaken in the Hindalga village. He accused Eshwarappa's aides of demanding commission for the payment.

