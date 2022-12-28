Church Vandalised in Karnataka's Mysuru, Statue Of Baby Jesus Damaged; Probe Underway

DAYS after Christmas celebrations, a Church was allegedly vandalised in Karnataka's Mysuru on Tuesday by some unidentified miscreants. The police have started an investigation into the matter and have formed a team to nab the culprits. As per reports, various items, including the statue of baby Jesus, were found damaged on Wednesday morning.

The police are searching CCTV footage of cameras installed near the Church. The police is suspecting it to be a case of theft and robbery as the money box and one collection box that was placed outside the church were also taken away by the miscreants.

Karnataka | A church was allegedly vandalised y'day by some unknown miscreants in Piriyapatna in Mysuru. Various items kept in the church including the Baby Jesus statue were found damaged. pic.twitter.com/UAoLGPt0G5 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

"We have formed a team to nab the culprits, we are also looking for available CCTV footage with nearby cameras," Seema Latkar, Mysuru SP, as quoted by ANI said. "It looks like theft as a money box and other such things have been taken away. Further probe underway," she added.

Christian missionaries and churches are witnessing attacks by several religious outfits over the allegations of forced religious conversions. On December 23, a Christmas event was attacked by a group of men in Uttarakhand's Uttarakashi. The men alleged that forced conversions were carried out during the programme in Purola village.

Following the incident, cross FIRs were registered on the complaint of both patrties. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that several people sustained injuries in the incident. "In the cross FIR, one side has been accused of forcibly converting while the other of being assaulted," Kumar said as quoted by ANI.