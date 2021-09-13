Karnataka Road Accident: The police said that 15 people were travelling in the jeep when it collided with the truck. It said that six people, including two women, died on the spot while two others succumbed at the hospital.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: At least eight people lost their lives while six others were injured in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur on Sunday night after a cement laden lorry was hit by a jeep coming from the opposite direction near Madikere Cross of Madanpalli-Chinthamani Road, said officials on Monday.

According to local police, 15 people, including children and women, were travelling in the jeep when it collided with the truck. The officials said that six people, including two women, died on the spot while two others succumbed at the Chintamani RN Jalappa Hospital.

The Karnataka Police said victims were daily wage labourers who were travelling to Andhra Pradesh. The cops said that a case has been registered, adding that the driver of the truck has been arrested and questioning is underway.

"Around 4.00 PM a jeep with seventeen passengers was heading towards Chintamani from Royalpad in Srinivasapur taluk. The impact of the accident was such that after colliding head-on with the lorry, the jeep was dragged for a distance," news agency ANI quoted the Karnataka Police as saying.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal-Secular MLA M Krishna Reddy rushed to the spot and held RTO officers responsible for the incident by allowing to jeeps in the area to carry excess passengers.

"According to eye witnesses, as many as 15 people were travelling in the jeep. None of the RTO officers are available. I have instructed police to look into the issue. Who gave permission for the jeep to carry 15 passengers," he was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

