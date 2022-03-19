Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident, at least 8 people have lost their lives while 20 others, including students, were critically injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Karnataka's Tumkur district on Saturday. As per initial reports, the bus was carrying 60 passengers and turned turtle after the driver lost control over it. Eight of the 20 injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Among the dead two are students and the bodies have been shifted to Pavagada hospital and procedures are on. According to police sources, "rash driving" is said to be the reason for the mishap and investigation will reveal the details. Locals have complained that the bus was overcrowded and mostly students were travelling in it.

(more details awaited)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan