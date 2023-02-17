Karnataka Budget 2023: Ram Temple, Financial Aid To Farmers; Key Takeaways From CM Bommai's Last Budget

KARNATAKA Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday presented the 'revenue-surplus' budget for 2023-24 in the state Assembly. The government announced Rs 3.09 lakh crore State Budget for the year. This Budget was the last of the ruling BJP-led government as the Assembly election is due in the state.

Here Are The Highlights Of Budget 2023-24

- Karnataka government announced that a loan of Rs 25,000 crore will be distributed to over 30 lakh farmers in the next financial year.

- In Budget 2023-24, the government proposed to raise the limit of interest-free short-term loans to farmers from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

- 'Shrama Shakthi' scheme will be launched to provide financial assistance of Rs 500 per head per month to landless women farm labourers, CM Bommai said.

- The chief minister announced free education in government Pre-University and government degree colleges, which will benefit 8 lakh students.

- CM Bommai announced that the government has decided to give an additional subsidy of Rs 10,000 in the year 2023-24 under a new scheme 'Bhoo Siri' for 'Kisan Credit Card holders.

- Noting that for the first time in the state, post-covid pandemic, revenue receipts are estimated to be more than revenue expenditure by Rs 402 crore, Bommai said.

- The state would contribute Rs 2,500 and NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) would give Rs 7,500. "This will benefit around 50 lakh farmers of the state," he said.

- The government intended to establish a cloud-based state data centre with an investment of Rs 590 crore for various agencies and public sector organisations in an effort to maintain data protection.

- The state government announced that a 'majestic' Ram temple will be constructed at Ramadevara Betta (hill) in Ramanagara.

- With an expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore, CM Bommai said the government will undertake a comprehensive development and renovation drive of various temples and Maths in the state next two years.