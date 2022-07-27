Karnataka BJP Youth Worker's Murder Triggers Unrest; CM Assures Strict Action | 10 Points

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the culprits behind the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha worker will be arrested soon and punished as per law. The chief minister also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and assured them that they will get justice. "People are outraged when an innocent person is killed, I appeal to everyone to be peaceful and patient. Instruction has been given to arrest the murderers as soon as possible," said CM Bommai.

His remarks came after BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was allegedly hacked to death with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada late on Tuesday evening. The Bellare police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Here are the latest developments in the case:

- CM Bommai also informed that he has spoken with state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and police officials in connection with the incident. "I have already spoken to the Home Minister and the SP regarding the murder issue. Now some things cannot be said openly...Murdered by deceit," he added.

- The chief minister said that the state DGP is in contact with Kerala's DGP as the incident took place near the Kerala-Karnataka border and it is speculated that the accused might have fled to the neighbouring state.

As the incident took place close to Kerala border, our police are in touch with Kerala Police. Karnataka DGP will speak to his Kerala counterpart, while SP Mangaluru has spoken to SP Kasargod. It looks like a pre-planned incident bearing similarities to other cases: Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/gti7rtkizs — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

- The incident triggered widespread protests, following which Section 144 has been imposed in Puttur and heavy security has been deployed in the area. The mortal remains of Nettaru were brought to his native village Bellare.

Karnataka | Body of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by unidentified people yesterday, brought to his native village Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district pic.twitter.com/wgVEvwxaCt — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

- Hundreds of young activists belonging to various Hindu organisations have gathered at the spot. Security has been beefed up across the communally sensitive district following the murder. Police have formed four separate teams to nab the culprits.

- Shop owners in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district downed shutters in response to a bandh call given by the VHP to protest the killing. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a hartal in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks.

#WATCH | Karnataka: "We want justice" slogans raised by many BJP workers protesting against the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru.



(Visuals from Bellare & Puttur in Dakshina Kannada) pic.twitter.com/troB6yCjjv — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

- Incidents of stone-pelting at government buses were reported from some places. A bus plying from Puttur to Mangaluru was damaged in the stone-pelting incident at Bolwar.

- The incident has threatened to take a communal turn with suspicions being raised by right-wing outfits that the murder is in retaliation for another killing of a youth belonging to the minority community in the same locality recently.

- The youth was just about to return home on Tuesday night after closing his poultry shop when he was brutally attacked by the two assailants who were on a bike registered in Kerala.

- The news of the murder spread like wildfire and a large number of people gathered in front of the Bellare police station. Hindu organisations also staged a protest in front of the hospital where the body was kept.

- Praveen Nettare, 32, was an active member of the Sangh Parivar who made his presence felt in social and political circles, said BJP DK district president Sudarshan Moodbidri. Local BJP leader Muralidhar Hamsatadka said they were in shock and dismay after the brutal murder.

(With Agencies Inputs)