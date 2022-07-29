Karnataka BJP Youth Wing Leader's Murder Case To Be handed Over To NIA: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the case of the murder of the Bhartiya Janata Party leader Praveen Nettaru will be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Speaking to the media, Bommai said that the murder of Praveen was a planned and organised crime. "It has an interstate dimension. The issue has been discussed with the state DG and IG and complete details have been sought. We will write to the Union Home Ministry requesting for investigation by the NIA," he said.

Bommai also talked about strict security measures to be taken in the state. He informed that CCTV cameras would be installed at all border crossing spots along the Kerala border.

Additionally, he also told that Checkposts would be set up, and temporary police camps would be set up at sensitive spots in villages in the coastal region. The vacant posts in the police department would be filled, night patrolling would be intensified and an additional battalion of KSRP would be deployed in Dakshina Kannada district, the chief minister said.

The decision to fasten the investigation has also been taken by the Chief Minister in view of the murder that happened Thursday in Suratkhal. He mentioned that special teams will look after the case.

Earlier, on Thursday, the police told that they have arrested two people in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Nettaru.

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased has asked for the death penalty for the accused. " Culprits should be punished, whoever did this must be hanged," she had said.

Praveen Nettaru, was murdered on Tuesday night while he was heading towards his home after closing his shop. He was murdered in the Dakshin Kannada district of the state.

(With agency inputs)