Karnataka BJP Worker Murder: Victim's Family Demands Justice, Death Penalty For Killers

Amid the ongoing tensions following the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka, his mother on Wednesday sought a death penalty for the culprits.

She also mentioned that after his son's death, they have no one to look after them. "I'm not feeling well. His father is also a heart patient. Culprits should be punished, whoever did this must be hanged," said Nettaru's mother, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The aggrieved mother further added, "He was our only son and planned to build a home for us. Now, who'll build it?"

Karnataka: "I'm not feeling well. His father is also a heart patient. He was our only son& planned to build a home for us. Now, who'll build it?... Culprits should be punished, whoever did this must be hanged," said mother of deceased BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru (27.7) pic.twitter.com/4DBO3JGoVx — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Meanwhile, his wife Nutana, mentioned that she was not present when her husband was closing his shop on the day when he was hacked to death. "I don't know why they killed him. Every day, I was there with him when he used to close his shop and come back home but yesterday I was not there. If I would've been there, this wouldn't have happened," she said.

Bellare, Dakshin Kannada | I don't know why they killed him. Every day, I was there with him when he used to close his shop and come back home but y'day I was not there. If I would've been there, this wouldn't have happened: Wife of deceased BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru pic.twitter.com/njuqB77YPW — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while speaking about the same, said, "Praveen was killed in Mangaluru on Tuesday. Orders have been issued for stringent action against the culprits. Karnataka police officers are in constant touch with their Kerala counterparts to nab the killers."

"Mangaluru Superintendent of Police has spoken to Kasaragod Superintendent of Police. Our Director General of Police has also taken up the issue with Kerala Director General of Police," he added.

He also announced the cancellation of the "Janotsava convention", an event organised to mark the first anniversary of his government on Thursday.

Praveen Nettaru, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member was murdered on Tuesday night in the Dakshin Kannada district of the state. He was killed by three bike-borne people in front of his broiler shop in Bellare, while he was heading to his home