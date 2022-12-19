Karnataka Assembly Winter Session Off To A Rocky Start, Congress MLAs Protest Over Unveiling Of Savarkar's Portrait

Congress has demanded to install portraits of personalities like Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, among others, besides Savarkar.

Mon, 19 Dec 2022
Amid the ongoing border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra, the state assembly in Karnataka saw protests by the opposition as the winter session was set to begin in Belagavi. Belagavi is the heart of the disputed land, which is being claimed by both states. The opposition leaders, including the leader of the opposition and the former chief minister, Siddaramaiah, and his party leaders were among those seen sitting outside the state assembly protesting against the ruling Basavaraj Bommai government over the unveiling of a portrait of Veer Savarkar. Vishweshwar Hedge, who is the Assembly speaker, unveiled the portrait on Monday.

"It is not a protest, it is our demand to put portraits of all national leaders and social reformers (in the Karnataka Assembly Hall). The Speaker has unilaterally taken a decision to put up Veer Savarkar's portrait in the Assembly," Siddaramaiah said as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also accused the ruling party of diverting attention away from pressing issues.

"I am not against putting up of anyone's portrait. The government wants to divert the attention of the people from real issues like law and order."

The Grand Old Party has demanded to install portraits of personalities like Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, among others, besides Savarkar.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Congress is doing appeasement politics.

"There must be ideological differences but Savarkar is a freedom fighter, then ask Siddaramaiah, whose poster must be put, of Dawood Ibrahim?"

"Congress is doing appeasement politics. They keep talking about their role in the freedom struggle and their sacrifices but that Congress and this Congress are not the same, what we have now is duplicate Congress," said, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, as quoted by news agency ANI.

