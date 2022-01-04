Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka government on Tuesday announced weekend curfew in the state in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The weekend curfew in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led state will remain in effect starting from January 7, 2022 onwards. The night curfew has been extended for two more weeks in the state as per the latest government order.

Schools in Bengaluru will remain closed for all the classes except for the students studying between Class 10 to Class 12.

Meanwhile, producing RT-PCR test report has been made mandatory for incoming passengers from Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa. Occupancy at bars, pubs, restaurants, malls and other public places will remain restricted as 50 per cent.

