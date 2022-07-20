Four Including Patient Killed After Speeding Ambulance Rams Into Toll Booth In Karnataka | Watch

At least four people were killed and an equal number of people were critically injured after a speeding ambulance overturned at a toll plaza near Byndoor in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Wednesday. The ambulance was carrying one patient and two attendants and was heading towards Kundapura from Honnavara when the mishap took place. The incident happened at NH 66 at Shiruru village in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Four people were injured after a speeding ambulance toppled at a toll gate, near Byndoor. The Ambulance was carrying a patient to Honnavara. Further details are awaited.



All four -- the patient, two attendants and the driver -- were killed on the spot while the four people standing nearby were critically injured. In the CCTV footage of the gruesome incident, the ambulance can be seen skidding on the wet road and swerving towards the toll booth cabin.

In the horrific CCTV footage, two toll attendants can be seen removing the plastic barricades from one of the lanes in which the ambulance was approaching. While two barricades were removed successfully, the third was only pulled halfway by the attendant.

Soon, the ambulance driver lost control and the van skidded its way through to hit the poll booth. People inside the ambulance can be seen falling from the van after its rear gates were opened following the crash.