New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 11 people died while five people were severely injured in an accident between a tempo traveller and a lorry near Ittigatti in Karnataka's Dharwad on Friday morning. The five people who got seriously injured were rushed to a nearby hospital immediately. According to preliminary reports, the tempo was travelling to Belagavi from Davanagere.

According to the police, the injured have been shifted to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. The condition of the five injured people is said to be critical and the majority of those who died in a mishap are women.

(more details are awaited)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan