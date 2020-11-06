Firecrackers banned in Karnataka: While announcing a ban on the crackers, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa cited the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka government on Friday banned the use of firecrackers on Diwali this year. While announcing a ban on the crackers, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa cited the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

"We have discussed it (cracker ban), we are taking a decision to ban the use of firecrackers during Deepavali..the government will soon be issuing an order to this effect", Yediyurappa said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Yediyurappa further said that due to COVID and related reasons use of firecrackers are being banned this time. State Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by the coronavirus. He also said experts have advised controlling their use, and a final decision will be taken after consultation with the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government also banned the use of al types crackers in the city from November 7 till November 30, in wake of the rising air pollution in the national capital and the third wave of the surge in coronavirus cases.

"The ban on crackers has been imposed in view of air pollution. This time around, there is pollution and COVID-19. When firecrackers are burst on Diwali, people are unable to breathe properly for around 3-4 hours late at night due to air pollution," Delhi Health Satyendar Jain said as quoted by ANI.

Responding to whether 'green cracker' will be included in the ban, Jain said that there is a pandemic spreading around the globe and people should avoid refrain from bursting crackers.

"There is a pandemic across the country. People have not seen such a thing in their entire lifetime. People should understand and refrain from bursting crackers. Everyone should conduct poojas and offer prayers at their homes. The Laxmi pooja by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be broadcasted live. Everyone can join him in their homes," Jain added.

Apart from Delhi and Karnataka, other states including Rajasthan and Odisha have also announced a ban on firecrackers across the state on the Diwali this year.

Posted By: Talib Khan