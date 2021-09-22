Justice Somnath Agrawal has been appointed as the Commission of Inquiry into the incident that took place at Bastara Toll Plaza during farmers protest in Karnal on August 28.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government of Haryana has appointed Justice Somnath Agrawal (Retd.) of Punjab and Haryana High Court as the Commission of Inquiry into the incident that took place at Bastara Toll Plaza during farmers protest in Karnal on August 28, news agency ANI reported.

The Bastara Toll Plaza case pertains to the lathicharge used by the Haryana police on August 28 on a group of farmers who were allegedly disrupting traffic movement on a national highway while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting. Over 10 protesters were injured in the clash.

A video of IAS officer Ayush Sinha surfaced on the internet who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break heads" of protesting farmers. The video stirred public and political outrage following which Sinha, was transferred in a reshuffle also involving some other IAS officers. He has now been posted as the additional secretary in the Citizen Resources Information Department.

However, farmers' organisations demanded criminal charges against Sinha. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer outfits protesting against the farm laws, had threatened to lay siege to the Karnal mini-secretariat if its demands were not met. It also called for Mahapanchayat against the incident and the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

After four rounds of meetings with the administration which turned out to be inconclusive, the farmers' organisations proceeded to gherao the mini-secretariat. Meanwhile, the police cut internet services in the area and used several measures to control the agitation.

The farmers demanded registration of a case against those involved in the lathicharge, a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, and a government job for the family of a farmer who died after allegedly sustaining injuries in the lathicharge. However, the administration claimed that the farmer was not injured in the police action but had died due to a heart attack.

