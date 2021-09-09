Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnal: The internet and SMS services will remain suspended in the district till Thursday midnight after the farmers vowed to continue their sit-in "indefinitely" at the district headquarters.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led National Democratic Allaince (NDA) government in Haryana on Thursday once again suspended mobile internet and SMS services in the Karnal district "to stop the spread of misinformation" after farmers vowed to continue their protests, demanding actions against those "responsible" for the August 28 lathicharge incident. The internet facilities will remain suspended till 11:59 pm today.

The farmers and the Karnal administration had held the fourth round of talks on Wednesday. However, the talks failed to end the deadlock after the farmers said that their agitation will continue "indefinitely". Although they said that the protesters won't stop officials and the public from entering the district headquarters.

"We will continue to stay here and as we have already put forth our demands to the district administration, now it is up to the state government officials to take a call," BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, as reported by The Times of India. "The administration has tried to give an explanation of SDM's earlier action. We will hold a meeting with farmers to make a decision on our further actions".

The Karnal administration has said, meanwhile, that their talks will continue to resolve the issue. It said that officials are ready to investigate the August 28 incident and take actions against those responsible, adding that "farmers have assured that the agitation will continue peacefully".

"The farmers are demanding action against officials involved in the police lathi charge in Karnal on August 28 but we said that we are ready to investigate the matter and will take action against whoever is found guilty in this investigation, but the farmers did not agree to it," Karnal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The farmers, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, had called for 'gherao' of the secretariat demanding registration of an FIR against officials who had allegedly ordered a lathi charge on agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November last year, demanding a withdrawal of the three farm laws passed by the Parliament. The farmers have claimed that the laws will leave them at the hand of the big corporate firms, but the Centre has said that they will revolutionise the agricultural sector.

