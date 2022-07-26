Kargil Vijay Diwas: India Pays Tribute To Kargil War Heroes At Wreath Laying Ceremony | Watch

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi, on July 26.

By Anushka Vats
Updated: Tue, 26 Jul 2022 10:05 AM IST
Minute Read
Kargil Vijay Diwas: India Pays Tribute To Kargil War Heroes At Wreath Laying Ceremony | Watch
File Image

A wreath laying ceremony was held at Kargil War Memorial in Drass to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War on the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas.

26 July, which is marked as Kargil Vijay Diwas, is celebrated to honour the sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi, on July 26.

The three service chiefs, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also paid tribute to the Kargil War Heroes on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas.

Earlier, on July 24, several bands performed at a musical show titled "Ek Sham Shahidon ke Naam" in Drass town to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes.

The Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and bravery of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

Also Read
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Allahabad HC Denies Bail To Prime Accused Ashish..
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Allahabad HC Denies Bail To Prime Accused Ashish..

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

Earlier on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the abrogation of Article 370 has brought a new dawn of hope to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"India has become a strong and confident nation which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye," said Rajnath Singh during an event organised to commemorate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in Jammu on Sunday.

Also Read
APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: 10 Lesser Known Facts About 11th..
APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: 10 Lesser Known Facts About 11th..

Highlighting the Centre's effort to build a self-reliant defence ecosystem, Singh said that a self-reliant India is well-equipped to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.