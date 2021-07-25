Pravesh’s mother says that whenever Pravesh used to write letters from his posting, he would write ‘Namaste’ in the beginning for his mother. Pravesh was engaged just two years prior to laying his life on the line of duty.

Karnal | Jagran News Desk: When India’s sovereignty was challenged in Kargil in 1999, a lot many brave jawans from Haryana laid their lives in the service of nation. Among those, was, Karnal’s Pravesh Kumar. Pravesh was killed in action during Kargil conflict on June 6, 1999. On the twenty second death anniversary of the braveheart, the family continues to recall his bravery and the pride his sacrifice generates among them.

Following Pravesh’s death on the line of duty in Kargil, he was cremated with state honours at his ancestral village of Mukhala in Karnal. Pravesh was survived by his parents, a younger brother Sanjay and sister Mamtesh. Pravesh passed his 10+2 exams from Khand Indri’s Government School. Pravesh was inducted in Indian Army in March 1996 at the age of 18, following which he was sent to train at Delhi-situated Indian army training centre. From there, he was posted at Kashmir valley.

Pravesh’s father Rameshwar Das told Dainik Jagran that Pravesh wanted to join Indian army since his childhood. Having sacrificed his life at the line of duty in Kargil, Rameshwar Das said that he is proud of his son’s bravery and will remain proud for the rest of his life.

Mother still remembers her brave son with his uniform, shoes

Late Pravesh Kumar’s mother Kamlesh Devi tells Dainik Jagran that she has preserved her brave son’s uniform and shoes. She adds that whenever she visits the ancestral village of Mukhala, she is reminded of Pravesh’s identity of being an Indian army soldier. Pravesh left his parents and family for the sake of his nation but his memories continue to remain fresh for his parents.

Pravesh’s mother says that whenever Pravesh used to write letters from his posting, he would write ‘Namaste’ in the beginning for his mother. Pravesh was engaged just two years prior to laying his life on the line of duty. Kamlesh Devi says that her son still comes in her dreams to strike conversations like old times.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma