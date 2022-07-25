Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Whatsapp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

Every year on July 26th, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated across the nation to honour all the fallen soldiers of the Indian Army who fought bravely in the Kargil War to recapture the peaks of Kargil from the Pakistani infiltrators. Indian soldiers showed tremendous courage and fought in the 60-day-long 'Operation Vijay' in the year 1999. It ended on July 26, 1999, when Indian soldiers evicted Pakistan Army troops from their occupied positions and so on this day every year Indians pay homage and show respect to all the fallen heroes. So to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the incredible win over Kargil, here are some wishes and messages and quotes you can share on this day.

Kargil Diwas 2022 Wishes

Let us salute all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022!

Kargil Vijay Diwas is a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022

Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 to all of us. Let’s remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Jai Bharat!

A story of recapturing every inch of the mountain…A story of unflinching commitment…A story of valiant sacrifice for the nation…We salute our heroes, for their noble sacrifice has brought ‘Vijay Diwas’ upon us! Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022!

Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the 1999 War against Pakistan. Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022!

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022!

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 Quotes:

Some goals are so worthy, that it’s glorious even to fail

Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it but I will be back for sure

I am a soldier. I fight where I am told, and I win where I fight

I regret I have but one life to give for my country

We live by chance, We love by choice, We kill by profession

Only Best of the Friends and Worst of the Enemies Visit Us

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it

I won't die in an accident or die of any disease. I will go down in glory

If death strikes before I prove my blood, I swear I'll kill Death

It is God’s duty to forgive the enemies, but it’s our duty to convene a meeting between the two

Sleep peacefully at your home. Indian Army is guarding the frontier