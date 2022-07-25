Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: 10 Famous Quotes To Share On This Day

Every year on July 26 people across India celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas. Indian soldiers' tremendous courage against Pakistan infiltrators resulted in the victory of the country to recapture the peaks of Kargil from Pakistanis intruders. The day marks India's victory against Pakistan in the Kargil war in 1999. This year, people will observe the 23rd anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War.

People on Kargil Vijay Diwas honour the courage and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers. As the special occasion is just around the corner, here we bring you some famous quotes and slogans that describe the bravery of our soldiers.

“Either I will come back after hoisting the tricolor, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure.” – Capt. Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra winner

“Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail.” – Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey (PVC 1/11 Gorkha Rifles)

Quartered in snow, silent to remain. When the bugle calls, they shall rise and march again. – The scroll of honour at the Siachen base camp

If death strikes before I prove my blood, I swear I’ll kill Death! – Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey (PVC 1/11 Gorkha Rifles)

“Ye dil maange more.” – Capt. Vikram Batra, PVC

“We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners up in war.” – General JJ Singh

“I won’t die in an accident or die of any disease I will go down in Glory.” – Major Sudhir Kumar Walia

“If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha.” – Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

“You have never lived until You have almost died, and for those who choose to fight, life has a special flavor, the protected will never know!” – Capt R Subramanium

“The enemy is only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round.” – Major Somnath Sharma — 4th Battalion, Kumaon Regiment