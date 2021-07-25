Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: This year, we will be observing the 22nd anniversary of the Operation Vijay. So feel proud to share these patrotic wishes, messages and inspiring quotes with your friends and family members to remember India's war heroes:

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated across India on July 26 every year to laud the valour of the personnel of Indian Armed Forces who fought all odds to recapture the heights of Kargil from the Pakistani inflitrators in 1999. Every year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated in India with the Prime Minister paying homage to the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces at Amar Jawan Jyoti in Delhi's India Gate.

This year, we will be observing the 22nd anniversary of the Operation Vijay. So feel proud to share these patrotic wishes, messages and inspiring quotes with your friends and family members to remember India's war heroes:

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021 Wishes and Messages:

You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who chose to fight, life has a special flavor, the protected will never know. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021

For your tomorrow, We gave our today…Kargil Vijay Diwas!

Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our heart. Memories of our souls. Jai Bharat! Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021

Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021 to all of us. Let’s remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Jai bharat!

A story of recapturing every inch of the mountain…A story of unflinching commitment…A story of valiant sacrifice for the nation…We salute our heroes, for their noble sacrifice has brought ‘Vijay Diwas’ upon us! Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021!

Let us salute to all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021!

Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021

Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the 1999 War against Pakistan. Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021!

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021!

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021 Quotes:

I wont die in an accident or die of any disease. I will go down in glory

If death strikes before I prove my blood, I swear I'll kill Death

Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail

Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it but I will be back for sure

I am a soldier. I fight where I am told, and I win where I fight

I regret I have but one life to give for my country

We live by chance, We love by choice, We kill by profession

Only Best of the Friends and Worst of the Enemies Visit Us

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it

It is God’s duty to forgive the enemies, but it’s our duty to convene a meeting between the two

Sleep peacefully at your homes. Indian Army is guarding the frontiers

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma