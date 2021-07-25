On July 26, 1999, the Indian Armed Forces had captured the last of peaks of Kargil from Pakistani infiltrators, ending the operation Vijay. Since then, July 26 is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' across India to laud the valour, bravery and courage of the personnel of the Indian Armed Forces.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On July 26, 1999, the Indian Armed Forces had captured the last of peaks of Kargil from Pakistani infiltrators, ending the operation Vijay. Since then, July 26 is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' across India to laud the valour, bravery and courage of the personnel of the Indian Armed Forces. Every year, the Prime Minister of India pays his tributes to the troops of the Indian Armed Forces at Amar Jawan Jyoti in India Gate. So as India celebrates the 22nd anniversary of the incredible victory of the Indian Armed Forces, here's a look at some quotes and slogans that describe the bravey of our soldiers:

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021 Slogans and Quotes:

1. Our flag does not fly because the wind moves, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021!

2. Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the 1999 War against Pakistan. Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas!

3. Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes!



4. A mother, sister, father, brother, and friend have lost someone close to their hearts. We can’t get them back, but we can certainly stand for them, who sacrificed their lives for us. By lighting a candle in their name, we can show our presence. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021!

5. Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

6. Let us salute to all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day.

7. When life is understood by you, what is death again, hey country, you tell me, what is bigger than you. Salutes to the martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

8. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas to all of us. Let’s remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Jai Bharat!

9. “Victory doesn’t come cheap, we also had to carry some biers... A tribute to the martyrs of India.” - Amitesh Sodhiya

10. Nationalism entails laying down one’s life for one’s country, willing to give up one’s life for welfare of all.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen