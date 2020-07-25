Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to every year to celebrate the victory of the Indian Army over Pakistan in Kargil in 1999 and the success of the Operation Vijay.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to every year to celebrate the victory of the Indian Army over Pakistan in Kargil in 1999 and the success of the Operation Vijay. On July 26, the Indian Army took control of the heights in Kargil that were lost to Pakistan earlier that year after its Army and mujahideens infiltrated into the Indian territory.

On this day, various parades are organised and people across the country pay homage and tributes to the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

With the country remembering the bravery of the Indian soldiers who fought against the Pakistanis at Kargil in 1999, people across the country recall the heroics of the courageous soldiers of the Armed Forces. One such story is of Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Gobind Singh Bist who fought the Pakistanis along with his son Lieutenant Hemant Singh Mahar Bist.

Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Bist, who hails from Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, fought with his son Lieutenant Hemant at Kargil in 1999. The father-son duo was in the same division during the Kargil War. The two fought the war valiantly together and set an example.

After the end of the war, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Bist returned to his battalion while Lieutenant Hemant remained stationed at Kargil because of Pakistan’s nefarious activities which continued across the Line of Control (LoC).

On September 18, 2000, a commando team, under the command of Lieutenant Hemant, received an order to destroy three enemy bunkers at the LoC. Lieutenant Hemant successfully conducted the operation with his team and destroyed the enemy bunkers. Lieutenant Hemant, however, received seven bullet injuries during the operation. He succumbed to his injuries later.

For his immense bravery, Lieutenant Hemant received Shaurya Chakra. “’ If we live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die’. You proudly laid your life for the nation, but your memories are still alive in our hearts. We pray for your eternal peace. Forever in our hearts. Deeply missed by Lt Col GS Bist, Mrs Prabha, Brother Ranjeet and entire Mahar Bist family,” his family said in a message, as reported by The Times of India.

