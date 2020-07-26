India on Sunday observed Kargil Vijay Diwas to celebrate the success of Operation Vijay that was launched to recapture the posts that were lost to Pakistan in 1999.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday observed Kargil Vijay Diwas to celebrate the success of Operation Vijay that was launched to recapture the posts that were lost to Pakistan in 1999. As India observed Kargil Vijay Diwas, the India Army paid tributes to the martyrs and the soldiers who lost their lives at the heights of Kargil.

The Indian Army shared a video on its Twitter handle, remembering the heroes of the Kargil. “Operation Vijay is a saga of courage, valour and sacrifice of brave soldiers of the Indian Army. 26 July will be remembered for the determination and daring leadership and raw courage of our soldiers,” the Indian Army tweeted.

“The Indian Army launched a daring attack at Zulu Top in Muskoh Valley. Undaunted courage and unflinching determination of our troops led to successful capture of the objective,” it said in another post.

Several politicians also remembered valour showed by troops at the Kargil on the 21st occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives at Kargil in 1999 and said that "India remains eternally grateful to its soldiers for their bravery".

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India's proud, valor and steadfast leadership. I bow to the soldiers who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil and waved the tricolor there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India, who are dedicated to protecting the motherland," Shah tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to the soldiers of the Indian Army in a series of tweets and said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is the celebration of India's proud tradition of outstanding military service.

"On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay, I would like to salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who fought the enemy under the most challenging conditions that the world had witnessed in the recent history," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

"My gratitude to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. I bow to their families, who despite losing their loved ones, remained steadfast in their support of the national resolve in driving out the enemies from our territory," he said.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to Indian soldiers and tweeted, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the brave heroes who protect India by dedicating everything. Jai Hind".

The Indian Armed Forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

