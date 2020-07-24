Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: So as people across India observe Kargil Vijay Diwas, here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share on this day to celebrate the success of our courageous jawans at the heights of Kargil in 1999.

New Delhi | Jagran news Desk: Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year in India to celebrate the success of the Operation Vijay that was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to drive out the Pakistani infiltrators from the heights of Kargil. Kargil war was fought for over 60 days and the Indian Armed Forces fought valiantly against the Pakistani infiltrators despite all the odds. To celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas, we organise various rallies to remember the sacrifices that were made by our soldiers. So as people across India observe Kargil Vijay Diwas, here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share on this day to celebrate the success of our courageous jawans at the heights of Kargil in 1999:

Wishes:

Let us salute to all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day.

Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls

Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

A mother, sister, father, brother, and friend have lost someone close to their hearts. We can’t get them back, but we can certainly stand for them, who sacrificed their lives for us. By lighting a candle in their name, we can show our presence.

“….I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink… It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty and freedom… It is the history of our nation, And it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it….” Salute to our Tiranga.

Quotes and SMS:

“Jeet bhi kaha sasti milti hai sahab, Kuchh arthiyan toh humne bhi uthayi thi... (Bharat ma ke shaheedon ko shraddhanjali)”

“As far as I know, he must be hearing the clinking of my bangles in his dream, the newly married girl giggled. Little she knew the brave soldier’s ear was accompanied by the sound of gunshots.” - Jn Aastha

Salute to all the brave soldiers of Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our nation.

You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who chose to fight, life has a special flavor, the protected will never know.

“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”

“The enemy is only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round.”

On this special occasion for the nation, let us not forget the sacrifice of those brave soldiers for their motherland. Let us remember and pay our tributes to the gallant efforts of Indian army soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Jai Bharat!

