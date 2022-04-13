Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya and Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia were detained by the police on Tuesday while they were on their way to visit the violence-hit Karauli. Surya and other BJP leaders - stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border - were on their way to meet the victims of the April 2 violence.

Calling the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government a "dictatorial government", the 31-year-old BJP MP said the state police is "snatching their rights" by not allowing them to visit the victims. He further alleged that section 144 is not imposed in Karauli, adding it's their "constitutional right" to visit the district.

"Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan. The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami shobha yatra and the unwillingness of Congress govt to act against the aggressors is deplorable," he said in a tweet.

What happened in Karauli?

Communal violence erupted in the Karauli district earlier this month when stones were pelted at a bike rally that was passing through a Muslim-dominated area. According to the police, some participants had raised provoking slogans after which the locals responded by pelting stones.

11 locals and eight police officials were injured in the violence. Following this, a curfew was clamped in the district, but restrictions were lifted later.

The Rajasthan police said it has arrested 23 people, adding that a total of 10 First Information Reports (FIRs), including one by the Kotwali SHO of Karauli and nine by others, have been registered.

"So far 23 miscreants have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident that happened during the bike rally being taken out on April 2 on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar in Karauli," news agency PTI quoted Director General of Police ML Lather as saying.

What the state government has said?

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has promised actions against the culprits, saying the state government will take appropriate states. He, however, has attacked the BJP for the violence, saying the saffron party "is troubled by the unity of people" in Rajasthan.

"In the states where there are BJP governments, riots broke out on Ram Navami. In Rajasthan, all communities celebrated the festival of Ram Navami together and Ram Navami processions were welcomed by people of all religions, classes including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs," tweeted Gehlot.

"BJP is troubled by the unity and cordial atmosphere of the people of Rajasthan. They are regretting that how the festival of Ram Navami was celebrated peacefully in the state," he added.

What the BJP and other opposition parties have said?

The BJP, meanwhile, has criticised the Gehlot government, saying Rajasthan is witnessing 'jungle raj' under Congress. It has also criticised Gehlot for imposing section 144 in the district.

"Rajasthan is burning. On one hand, Section 144 is being imposed wherever Ram Navami processions are being taken out. It means there's already a mindset that this is Hindu community and it will do rioting. How is this happening in Rajasthan," BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"This is the same Congress that had coined the term 'Hindu terror'... We have always said that terror has no religion. But it is this Congress party that coined that term, I am not surprised by the manner in which Section 144 is being imposed," he added.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also questioned the Gehlot government, calling the Karauli violence a fallout of the failure of the law and order situation in the state.

"It is a failure of law and order of the Gehlot government in Rajasthan. We thought he will learn from the previous incidents. It's a great loss, targeted violence against the Muslim community needs to be addressed. The government should take responsibility," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

