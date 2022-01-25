New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood filmmaker and actor Karan Johar takes to Koo to spread awareness about voting rights on the occasion of National Voters Day. Karan Johar Kooed on India's only multilingual micro-blogging platform to spread awareness among citizens about their voting rights.

"India is the largest democracy in the world and voting is everyone’s right. Tomorrow, 25th January is observed as National Voters Day and on that occasion, I would like to remind everyone in advance not to forget to exercise their rights to vote," he posted on 'Koo'. Of late, Johar has been vocal about many socio-political issues.

January 25 is celebrated as National Voters Day in India to commemorate the founding day of the Election Commission of India. National Voter's Day is observed every year to encourage youngsters to take part in the political process. Voting is one of the important fundamental rights that every individual must exercise. It gives power to a person to take control and choose the government.

The main objective of National Voter's Day is to increase the enrolment of voters, especially the eligible ones. Earlier, the eligibility age of the voter was 21 years, but in 1988 it was lowered to 18 years.

The elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are slated to take place between February 10 to March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

