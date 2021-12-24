Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that there was no evidence of "sacrilege" in a gurudwara in Kapurthala, adding that the state government will amend the first information report (FIR) registered in connection with the case.

"In Kapurthala (killing of a man for alleged sacrilege), no evidence that sacrilege was done. Matter being probed... FIR to be amended," Channai said, as reported by news agency ANI.

An unidentified man was lynched by crowd for allegedly trying to remove the Nishan Sahib - a religious flag of the Sikhs - at a gurudwara in Kapurthala on Sunday. However, the Punjab Police had said that there were "no visible signs of a sacrilege attempt."

Later, the man's postmortem revealed that he was attacked using a sharp weapon. Speaking to ANI, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Narinder Singh said the report reveals that the cut mark on the left side of the man's throat reveals that his breathing tube was cut.

"It has been revealed in the postmortem that he was attacked over with a sharp weapon leading to multiple injuries. There are over 30 sharp cut marks on the body including neck, head and hip," Dr Singh said. "There is also a mark of inserting a sharp object into the chest," Dr Singh said while adding, "we have taken DNA samples for identification of the body."

Arvind Kejriwal slams Punjab govt over sacrilege

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, questioned the Congress government in Punjab on Friday and alleged a conspiracy behind the recent cases of sacrilege and explosion in Ludhiana. Kejriwal, who is preparing AAP for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab slated to take place next year, called Channi's government "weak", saying it has failed to crack the whip.

"Few days ago, there were cases of sacrilege. Now, there is a blast in Ludhiana. Such incidents before polls are being done under a conspiracy to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state. It is the handiwork of a few people," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "There is a weak government in Punjab. They (ruling party leaders) are fighting amongst themselves. Punjab needs an honest strong government which can act against those indulging in conspiracies."

