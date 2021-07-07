Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to allow the annual Kanwar Yatra in the state from July 25.

Lucknow| Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to allow the annual Kanwar Yatra in the state from July 25. The Chief Minister has asked officials to coordinate with neighbouring states of Uttarakhand and Bihar to ensure Covid-19 guidelines are followed while the devotees carry the Yatra, according to a senior official as quoted by news agency Press Trust of India.

"In view of coronavirus, necessary guidelines should be issued regarding travel after communicating with the state governments concerned," the Chief Minister said.

"Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that state officials should speak to their counterparts in Bihar, as there is a significant movement of devotees between our two states, and ensure that there are no violations of COVID-19 protocols. The home department has been asked to formulate a detailed guideline for regulating the yatra this year," the government spokesperson added.

He also said that detailed guidelines regarding the Yatra will be issued soon and a meeting of senior officials will be held to discuss the matter.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government had suspended the Kanwar Yatra in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic spread across the country. Uttarakhand also cancelled the yatra this year citing the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Uttrakhand has appealed to officers of neighbouring states to ask devotees not to come to Haridwar this month for the annual pilgrimage to collect water from the Ganga amid the spread of the deadly virus. The 'Kanwariyas' (devotees of Lord Shiva) collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar to offer at Shiva temples in their areas as part of the yatra.

The Kanwar Yatra takes place during the month of Shrawan spread over July and August. Lakhs of Shiva devotees travel during this time to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Garhmukhteshwar to take a dip in the river ganga and carry its holy water back home to bathe the Shivling.

