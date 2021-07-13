Kanwar Yatra is an yearly event where Lord Shiva devotees march barefoot in order to collect Ganga jal to offer at nearby Shiva temples. Read on to know more about the Uttarakhand government's decision in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the wake of COVID-19 virus, a lot of events and gatherings of festivals have been cancelled. And now, the Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel this year's Kanwar Yatra due to the pandemic.

As per news agency ANI's update, the state government has taken such a decision keeping in mind the possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Uttarakhand Government decides to cancel Kanwar Yatra this year, in view of the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/SgszyPgV1h — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

For the unversed, Kanwar Yatra is an yearly event where Lord Shiva devotees march barefoot in order to collect Ganga jal to offer at nearby Shiva temples.

The decision was made a few days after IMA's letter to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami which requested him to not to allow the Kanwar Yatra in view of the ongoing epidemic.

In his letter, IMA Uttarakhand State Secretary Dr. Ajay Khanna said that huge crowd and gatherings can prove to be dangerous at this time and devotees should not be allowed to enter the state from outside for Kanwar Yatra.

Dr Khanna said, "I request you to disallow the coming proposed Kanwar Yatra in July - August 2021... We should not allow devotees to enter the boundaries of our state and keep the state safe from the third wave of COVID."

However, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi government has given a 'go ahead' to the Kanwar Yatra with standard COVID-19 precautions. They have asked the pilgrims to follow proper safety guidelines.

Meanwhile, talking about last year, the Kanwar Yatra was cancelled in 2020 also due to increasing coronavirus cases.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal