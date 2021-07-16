Kanwar Yatra 2021: The Centre in its affidavit submitted to the top court, however, said that the state governments must ensure availability of the Ganga water through tankers at designated locations keeping the religious sentiment in mind.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider its decision to allow the Kanwar Yatra this year in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The top court, while adjourning the hearing till Monday, said that 'the safety of the citizens and the right to life is paramount and all other sentiments whether being religious is subservient to this basic fundamental right'.

The apex court further directed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it of its decision about allowing Kanwar Yatra on Monday (July 19), otherwise, it will pass an order.

Earlier during the hearing, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the state governments must not allow the movement of devotees to bring Gangajal from Haridwar in Uttarakhand in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the concerns over the possible third wave of the deadly virus.

The Centre in its affidavit submitted to the top court, however, said that state government must ensure availability of the Ganga water through tankers at designated locations keeping the religious sentiment in mind. The Centre filed its affidavit as the Supreme Court began hearing the plea challenging the UP government's green signal for the Kanwar Yatra.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan