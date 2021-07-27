On Monday 240 Kanwariyas who were trying to enter Uttarakhand illegally were sent back from the state borders on special buses and trains. The authorities have deployed 28 special busses at 8 railway stations to identity and send back the Kanwariyas.

Dehradun| Jagran News Desk: Even though the Kanwar yatra has been banned this year, hundreds of pilgrims in plain clothes are trying to enter Haridwar to collect Ganga water. The authorities have deployed 28 special busses at 8 railway stations to identity and send back the Kanwariyas. On Monday 240 Kanwariyas who were trying to enter Uttarakhand illegally were sent back from the state borders on special buses and trains.

“The devotees have ditched their saffron attire this time and are wearing plain clothes so it is harder to identify them. We’ve now started checking details of each passenger exiting the railway station, such as RT-PCR test report and address proof, to identify the yatris. We were able to identify 240 such passengers and sent them back on Monday,” said Manoj Katyal Additional superintendent of government railway police (Haridwar).

Earlier on Sunday 14 Kanwariyas were detained from Haryana's Sonipat by the Haridwar police and booked under the Disaster Management Act. Two locals selling items to the Kanwariyas were also booked under the same act. The Kanwariyas were quarantined at the state's Prem Nagar ashram facility.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed on different inter-state borders to identify the Kanwariyas and stop them from moving ahead. The authorities have also deployed additional police pickets along the UP- Uttarakhand border including Morna, Khanpur, and Sikandarpur

The Kanwar yatra has been banned this year in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The UP government approved the Kanwar yatra earlier. However, later it was called off after the Supreme Court ordered to cancel the yatra warning it could give rise to a spike in the COVID-19 cases.

Kanwar yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva who are known are Kanwariyas. They undertake a journey to the Hindu pilgrimage places of Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri to collect the holy water of the river Ganga.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha