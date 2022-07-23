Kanwar Devotees Mowed Down By Truck In Uttar Pradesh's Hathras; Six Dead, 1 Injured

Six persons, part of a group of Kanwar Yatra pilgrims on their way to Bhopal from Haridwar, were mowed to death by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The incident took place at 2:15 am today, and while five persons died on the spot, one person succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

According to Additional Director General of Police in Agra Zone, Rajeev Krishna, the police have identified the driver and will nab him soon. Giving details about the accident, Krishna said, "6 persons died, 1 has been seriously injured after seven Kanwar devotees were mowed down by a truck around 2.15 am today, at Sadabad Police Station in Hathras. They were en route to Gwalior from Haridwar with their Kanwars."

UP | 5 dead after Kanwar devotees from MP's Gwalior were mowed down by a truck in Hathras district during early hours, today pic.twitter.com/8UZjFzZMJM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 23, 2022

The police assured the people that the matter is under investigation and the guilty will not be spared. Further investigation is underway.

'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by Lord Shiva's devotees in which devotees are known as 'Kanwariyas' visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of the Ganges and then worship the God with the same water.

The Kanwar Yatra has resumed this year after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions. Administrations of several areas have adopted necessary measures to avoid any untoward incidents during the holy pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the educational institutions in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, including all the schools and other institutions will be shut down on July 25 and July 26, 2022, on account of the Kanwar Yatra taking place in Sawan (Shrawan). The officials have said that on both days the educational institutions will not be open as pilgrims will be out on the streets to go to the temple to offer prayers and to avoid traffic jams schools are to be closed.

Even schools in Haridwar and Meerut have also been closed due to the Kanwar Yatra. The Haridwar Schools will remain closed till July 26, 2022, and Meerut schools will be closed till July 27, 2022. The schools have been shut so that students don't face any difficulty travelling and it might create a traffic jam.

(With ANI Inputs)