Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Days after the Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed communal violence in the backdrop of ex-BJP National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma's derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammad, the Kanpur police on Tuesday arrested a BJP Youth Wing leader Harshit Srivastava for posting disrespectful content related to Prophet Mohammad on social media platforms.

According to the police, Srivastava's posts were inflammatory and hold the potential to incite the already tense situation. "We will act against anyone who tries to play with religious sentiments". Vijay Meena, Kanpur Police Commissioner, as quoted by NDTV said. As per Uttar Pradesh's ADGP (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, Former district secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha Harshit Srivastava has been arrested for posting inflammatory content on social media platforms.

Apart from Srivastava, the police have also arrested 12 other people in connection with the Kanpur violence, in which around 40 people got injured. A total of 51 arrests have been made till now by the police while around 10 more suspects have been detained for questioning.

Violence had erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers as members of two communities indulged in brick-batting and hurled bombs over attempts to shut shops in protest against "insulting" comments on Prophet Mohammed by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate.

The police have also lodged another FIR against people behind two Facebook accounts and three Twitter handles for spreading "fake and inflammatory content" about the June 3 violence, pushing the number of such users booked so far to 13. The FIR has been registered against the operators of the Twitter handles "Duggalsahab15", "shivaisrael" and "AkhandBharat", and two Facebook account holders Abu Zaid and Kaushal Patel.

Meanwhile, the district administration has sealed a petrol pump situated nearby the Deputy Padav crossing after a CCTV footage showed people taking fuel in bottles from the filling station ahead of the Friday clashes. Since the sale of petrol in bottles is prohibited, the licence of the petrol pump has been suspended till further inquiry, he added. During investigation, it has emerged that the rioters came from various districts and localities from far away.

The SIT has shifted its focus on those who could be key conspirators and behind the funding for the riots, the official added. Besides, police have also started probing the role of Zara Hayat, the wife of Zafar Hayat Hashmi, a key conspirator, whose arrest was made from Hazratganj of Lucknow on Saturday.

The evidence collected by the SIT raised doubts about Zara Hayat who was the administrator of several WhatsApp groups, the official pointed out. On Monday, the Kanpur police released posters with 40 images of people involved in the violence. Police are said to have gathered images of the alleged accused through several videos of the incident, including those captured on CCTV and mobile phones.



(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan