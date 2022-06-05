Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Days after the communal violence in Kanpur, which was allegedly started against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's insulting remarks, the Bareilly administration has imposed a curfew under Section 144 as a precautionary measure ahead of a huge protest to be held on June 10 as announced by Muslim cleric Tauqir Raza.

As per the administration, not more than five persons would be allowed to assemble in a public place. Protests would also be prohibited during this period. The curfew has been imposed till July 3 to avoid any untoward situation like the one that erupted in Kanpur on Friday.

A violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur on Friday.

The violence broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of the city after Friday prayers when some people tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters over allegedly insulting remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate recently, according to police.

At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured during the clashes, the police said on Saturday. Those who allegedly forced traders to shut shops clashed with police personnel who used batons to disperse the mob.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police has booked over 800 people, arrested 24, including the suspected mastermind, and detained 12 for questioning in connection with rioting and violence in Kanpur, officials said on Saturday.

Kanpur Police Commissioner V S Meena said the accused will be booked under the stringent National Security Act and the Gangster Act while the possible role of groups like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and others is being looked into.

Properties of those involved in the violence will be seized or demolished, said Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar. "We have identified 36 people who were involved in the violence with help of CCTV footage and other video recordings of the incidents. A total of 24 people have been arrested so far of which 18 were held on Friday," the Kanpur police commissioner said.

"We are probing the incident from various angles and looking into the involvement of groups like PFI and others. We are also looking into the aspect of foreign funding. Anyone who is found guilty will not be spared," he added.

The four people arrested have been identified as Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil & Mohammad Suffian. All of them are associated with Maulana Ali Jauhar Fans Association.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan