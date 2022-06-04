Kanpur | Jagran News Desk: At least 36 persons have been arrested and three separate first information reports (FIRs) were registered in connection with the violence in Kanpur, said the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday.

"More people are being identified on the basis of the video. Kanpur police commissioner Vijay Singh Meena was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Action under Gangster Act will be taken against conspirators and their property will be either seized or demolished."

What happened in Kanpur?

Violence erupted in parts of Kanpur's Pared, Nai Sadak, and Yateemkhana areas after Friday prayers. The clashes, the police said, broke out between two groups over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma's remarks during a television debate.

According to the police, the groups hurled bombs and opened fire, calling for the closure of shops in the city. They also took out a procession but got engaged with members of another community which led to the violence in the city.

"Members of a particular community took to the street in protest and indulged in violence. Several people were seriously injured and have been sent for medical assistance," Kanpur District Magistrate (DM) Neha Sharma told PTI.

What action did the police take?

The police have deployed heavy forces, including two companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), to maintain law and order in affected areas. Officials, however, have sought additional reinforcement but stressed that the situation is under control.

Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said officials have obtained video footage, adding that the police will take action against the conspirators under the Gangster Act "and their property will be either seized or demolished".

"A clash broke out between them. Police reached there immediately and tried to control the situation. Senior officers reached there right after and controlled the situation using force," Kumar said on Friday, as reported by ANI. "The government has taken it very seriously. Additional Police forces were sent. Hooligans being identified."

Oppn attack govt

Opposition leaders, including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, have attacked the Yogi Adityanath government and asked it to take stern action against the culprits "by rising above religion, caste and party politics".

In a tweet Saturday, Mayawati said that the Yogi government needs to "investment and development" are not possible in the state without proper law and order. She also urged people not to indulge in unlawful activities.

"Riots and violence that erupted in Kanpur during the visit of the president and the prime minister to Uttar Pradesh is very sad, unfortunate and worrying and also a sign of the failure of the police intelligence," she tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had also attacked the Uttar Pradesh government and called for the arrest for BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks that caused an unrest in the state.

"Owing to the failure of the police and the intelligence machinery, at a time when the president, prime minister and chief minister were in the city, the provocative statement given by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma caused unrest. The BJP leader should be arrested. We appeal to all to maintain peace," he tweeted in Hindi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma